Jay Ashcroft Won’t Run For Missouri Senate — Opening The Door To A Crowded Field

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Wednesday he will not run for the U.S. Senate, a decision that could affect the complexion of an uncertain GOP field to succeed Roy Blunt.

Ashcroft, who recently won another term as secretary of state, received more votes last year than anyone else on the Missouri ballot, including former President Donald Trump. His father, John Ashcroft, is a revered figure in Missouri Republican politics — and might have been able to help his son win votes in critical southwest Missouri.

But in a statement, Ashcroft said after “prayerful consideration” he’s decided to “remain devoted to the work Missouri voters have entrusted to me as secretary of state.”

“Our hearts are here in Missouri, and we cherish the opportunity to continue raising our family here,” he said. “Service to Missourians is a profound privilege which we intend to persist and honor in every respect. We hope those who pledged support to me will devote their efforts to electing the eventual Republican nominee.”

One of the other considerations for Ashcroft involves the Missouri governorship. Gov. Mike Parson will be barred from running for another term in 2024. Ashcroft would likely be a strong contender to succeed him, even if other GOP statewide officials vie for the post.

With Ashcroft’s departure, it now seems inevitable that there will be multiple candidates running to replace Blunt. Both Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Attorney General Eric Schmitt, as well as former Gov. Eric Greitens, have put out statements or told reporters they're interested in running.

It’s possible a sitting member of the Missouri GOP congressional delegation could decide to run as well. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, told reporters in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday that he’s giving a serious look to the race — as are U.S. Reps. Billy Long, R-Springfield, and Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville. U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, who won a nationally watched contest last year in the 2nd Congressional District, is also mulling entering the race.

On Wednesday, a spokeswoman for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth, said he’s talking over with his family whether to run for the Senate. Of the potential candidates, Smith and Luetkemeyer both have more than $1 million cash on hand. That puts them at an advantage over state-level officials like Kehoe or Schmitt or Greitens, who would have to start from scratch under federal campaign financing rules.

But Kehoe and Schmitt can run for the Senate without giving up their current positions. All of the House members would have to vacate their seats to run.

On the Democratic side, former state Sen. Scott Sifton of Affton, Jefferson City native Lucas Kunce and tech executive Tim Shepard have announced their bids for the Senate. Other Democrats, like Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and state Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, are considering running.

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

