Health Department To Continue To Prioritize High Risk Group For COVID-19 Vaccine

Beginning March 15, more people will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri. But the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said they and local health care partners will continue to focus on those who are high risk until supply increases.

In a news release, the department said vaccine supply continues to be limited. Governor Parson announced last week the next tier of the state plan, Phase 1B Tier 3, will go into effect in mid March. That phase includes people in critical infrastructure roles, including teachers, government employees, those in the food and agriculture sector and more.

According to the health department, anyone who would like to register for their turn for the vaccine has a variety of options. They can register through a healthcare provider, including CoxHealth, Jordan Valley Community Health Center and Mercy or they can sign up through HyVee, Sam’s Club or Walmart.

You can sign up to receive the latest vaccine information at health.springfieldmo.gov/FinishStrong. More information is at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine.