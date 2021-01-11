Greene County Sees 22 Percent Jump In Reported COVID-19 Cases In Past 7 Days

Reported COVID-19 cases in Greene County are up 22 percent from a week ago. As of Monday morning, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard showed a total of 23,705 cases, and 3,537 were active. There had been 309 deaths as of last Wednesday.

There were 221 people in Springfield hospitals with COVID-19, and 52 were in critical care. Eighty-nine were from Greene County.

The state of Missouri as a whole had seen an 18.2 percent increase in reported cases in the past seven days, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' COVID-19 dashboard.