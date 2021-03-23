Give Ozarks Day Aims To Boost Nonprofits After An Unusually Challenging Year

Give Ozarks Day will return Wednesday after a four year hiatus. The online crowdfunding event gives nonprofits affiliated with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks an opportunity to raise funds to sustain their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s theme is “Rally for Recovery.” The event is set for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. virtually on the Community Foundation of the Ozarks Facebook page, and CauseMomentum.org.

Many nonprofits were stretched thin dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, especially since it became difficult to host fundraisers. According to CFO, the event includes a giveaway of $60,000 in prizes to nonprofit organizations.

To learn more about the event, visit cfozarks.org.