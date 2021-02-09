Get Ready for the 2021 Tax Filing Season

Tax season is here. If you haven’t already, now’s a good time to get started on your taxes. What are a few key things to be aware of?

Dr. Kerri Tassin, associate professor in the School of Accountancy at Missouri State University, explains.

An interview with Dr. Kerri Tassin.

Read the full transcript

Taxpayers with low-to-moderate income, disabilities and limited English proficiency, as well as those over 60 years old can take advantage of free basic tax preparation services. They’re offered through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs.