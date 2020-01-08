Endangered Person Advisory Issued For Missing Springfield Woman

The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing woman.

Fifty-one-year-old Beth Ann Andrews was dropped off at a church bible study at 609 N. Mahn in Springfield last night and hasn’t been seen since.

She’s 5 feet six inches tall, 260 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was wearing a gray and white plaid jacket, a black and gray striped shirt and blue scrub pants.

Springfield police say Andrews has schizoaffective disorder, diabetes and bipolar disorder and did not take medications. Police say she has the mental capacity of a child.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911.