Drury’s Lady Panthers Ranked #1 in the Nation for DII Women’s Basketball

Drury University’s women’s basketball team is ranked #1 in the nation in the NCAA’s Division II.

According to Drury athletics the team is now 23-0 in the season and 14-0 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play.

Molly Miller, the head coach of the Lady Panthers, said the team has shown hunger to improve and win.

“Moving forward strategically you just kind of have to take each opponent very seriously cause you’re going to get, obviously, their best game. You kind of have an enlarged target on your back when you’re the number one team in the nation and it just seems like every opponent wants to come slay the giant and so you have to be prepared,” Miller said.

According to the NCAA’s website, the team also ranks top in the nation in steals per game, total steals, and turnovers forced.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to play Rockhurst on Wednesday, February 13th and William Jewell on Saturday, February 15th.