CU: Rolling Blackouts Of Electrical Power Underway Tuesday

City Utilities of Springfield has confirmed that rolling blackouts of electric power are underway Tuesday morning in an effort to reduce load during the winter storm.

“We will reduce electric load on our system in a rotation method reducing two feeders in separate areas of the community at a time,” said CU spokesman Joel Alexander in an email, adding that the blackouts are "effective immediately."

The utility company will try to alert residents before the blackouts, he added.

The utility company will try to alert residents before the blackouts, he added.

Utilities in West Plains, Nixa and across the Midwest are experiencing similar challenges and have also indicated they may go to rolling blackouts this week, too. For steps you can take to help reduce the electric and natural gas load, you can see our story here.