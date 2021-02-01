COVID-19 Vaccinations To Be Given Out At Branson High School Activities Center

The Branson School District, Cox Medical Center Branson and the Taney County Health Department are working together to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to the Branson area.

According to the health department, vaccinations will be given out at the high school activities center, which has its own parking lot and its own entrance and exit from the main campus.

Anyone in Taney County who is interested in getting a vaccine may submit their information at taneycohealth.org or coxhealth.com/covid/vaccine. Once they’re eligible and vaccines are available they’ll be contacted via phone, text or email to schedule an appointment.

Those currently eligible for vaccines include healthcare workers, first responders and high-risk individuals.