COVID-19 Has Claimed Lives Of 309 Greene County Residents. Cases Are On The Rise

The number of Greene County residents who have died of COVID-19 has topped 300. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department Wednesday announced an additional 12 deaths to bring the total to 309.

As of Wednesday morning, there was a total of 22,623 reported COVID-19 cases, and 3,625 were active. There had been a 48 percent increase in reported cases in the last week.

There were 226 hospitalized in Springfield with COVID-19, and 53 were in critical care. Ninety-five were Greene County residents.