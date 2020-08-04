COVID-19 Claims 2 More Lives In Taney County

Two more people have died in Taney County due to COVID-19. A man in his 80s and a man in his 70s were residents of the county, according to the Taney County Health Department. That brings the total number of deaths in Taney County to five.

Two-thirds of the cases reported in the county are community-spread, health officials there say. That means they’re not linked to other positive cases of COVID-19. They are strongly encouraging residents and visitors to wear a face covering, social distance, wash hands frequently and stay home of they’re sick.