COVID-19 Claims 2 More Lives In Taney County

By 4 hours ago

COVID-19
Credit Springfield-Greene County Health Department

Two more people have died in Taney County due to COVID-19.  A man in his 80s and a man in his 70s were residents of the county, according to the Taney County Health Department.  That brings the total number of deaths in Taney County to five.

Two-thirds of the cases reported in the county are community-spread, health officials there say.  That means they’re not linked to other positive cases of COVID-19.  They are strongly encouraging residents and visitors to wear a face covering, social distance, wash hands frequently and stay home of they’re sick.

Tags: 
KSMU Coronavirus Coverage