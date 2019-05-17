A Conversation About Substance Abuse, Resources, And MSU Students

Welcome back to our monthly program, Engaging the Community, a conversation with Missouri State University President Clif Smart.

Today in the studio, Clif Smart and Dr. David Muegge, director of the Magers Health and Wellness Center, talk to KSMU about substance abuse.

You can listen to the program below:

Listen to the program here.

Full-time MSU students can schedule a free appointment with a mental health counselor at the Counseling Center by calling 417-836-5116.

The university also runs the Center City Counseling Clinic downtown for adults, children and couples. That’s on the corner of South and McDaniel, and fees there are on a sliding scale. The number there is 417-836-3215.