Congresswoman Hartzler Opposes White House Move to Withdraw from Syria

Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler, who represents Missouri’s Fourth District, says a White House decision to pull US troops out of Syria is “a mistake.” KSMU’s Josh Conaway reports.

Hartzler issued a statement Monday urging President Donald Trump to reconsider his decision to withdraw US troops from Syria. In the emailed statement, Hartzler emphasized the importance of making sure the region is stable before removing the troops. She said this is especially important because the withdrawal will hurt the Kurds, who were allied with the US in its war against ISIS.

Hartzler said leaving Syria would be caving in to Turkey, which she feels has not consistently upheld US values and interests in the region. In addition, The congresswoman says withdrawing would leave the region vulnerable to the influence of Russia and Iran.

Hartzler is one of several Republicans who is voicing their opposition to the president’s decision.

Here is Hartzler's full statement:

The decision to abruptly pull troops out of Syria is a mistake. Leaving the region will mean abandoning the Kurds who have been fiercely loyal allies as we’ve moved to eliminate ISIS and stabilize the region. Withdrawing from Syria before establishing stability with Turkey will not only create uncertainty for the region, but will create a power vacuum that will jeopardize the gains we’ve made.We cannot allow those who have fought by our side to be left alone at a time when bad state actors like Russia and Iran are looking to increase their sphere of influence across the Middle East. I’m concerned about the precedent that would be set by caving to Turkey who has increasingly taken actions contrary to the best interests of the United States. I urge the White House to reconsider this decision.