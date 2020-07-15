City Of Joplin Provides Free Cloth Masks To Residents

The City of Joplin will provide 50,000 cloth masks to residents of the city. This comes after Joplin City Council mandated wearing masks in public spaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the city, each resident will be able to get one mask at a drive through pick up in the Memorial Hall parking lot starting Thursday, July 16. They’ll need to show a city wastewater and trash bill to prove residency. Renters whose bills are paid by their landlords may provide a piece of mail showing their address.

Hours to get masks are Thursday and Friday, July 16 and 17, from 7 to 9 a.m., 11 to 1 and 4 to 6; Saturday, July 18, 9 to 1; and Wednesday through Friday, July 22 through July 24, 7 to 9 a.m., 11 to 1 and 4 to 6.

Learn more here.