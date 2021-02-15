Bitterly Cold Temperatures, Winter Precipitation Aren't Through With The Ozarks Yet

Temperatures will stay below freezing for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service office in Springfield. A wind chill advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning, with wind chills expected to be as low at -25. The actual temperature Tuesday morning is expected to be -7, which would break the record of -1 set in 1958.

Those who spend much time outdoors could be susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia. If you have to be outside, dress in layers, cover exposed skin and don't stay out too long.

Snowfall will taper off from west to east this afternoon, according to the NWS, but blowing snow will continue to reduce visibilities and roads are snow covered. A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday.

Another winter storm could impact the Ozarks Tuesday night through Thursday morning, and the National Weather Service is predicting that the highest chances for accumulating snowfall will be along and south of Interstate 44.

But warmer weather is in the not too distant future. High temperatures are predicted to be in the 40s by the weekend.