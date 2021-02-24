Bill In MO Legislature Would Ban Use Of Eminent Domain For Grain Belt Express

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican-led state House is trying to ban the use of eminent domain for a large wind-energy power line. Lawmakers in a voice vote Tuesday advanced a bill to prevent the use of property owners' land for the Grain Belt Express power line without their permission. The high-voltage power line would carry wind energy from Kansas across Missouri and Illinois before hooking into a power grid in Indiana that serves eastern states. The eminent domain ban wouldn’t apply to lines with substations every 50 miles. That's designed to encourage companies to give Missouri residents greater access to energy off the line.