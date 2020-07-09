AMBER Alert: McDonald County, Missouri Abduction Involves Red, Ford SUV, MO License Plates RA1J1L

Updated with further details at 1:40 p.m. July 9, 2020: The McDonald County Sherriff's office said via the state's AMBER alert system that two children are missing after being allegedly abducted from 67 Johnson, Southwest City, Missouri at 8:52 a.m. on July 9.

According to the alert, a four-year-old, white, male named Samuel Padron and an eight-year-old, white female named Genesis Padron were last seen with a white female, age 35, five feet, three inches tall, named Hilda Melendez, who has brown hair and brown eyes.

Please see below for vehicle description.

Original story: The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert early Thursday afternoon, indicating that a child had been abducted in McDonald County in Missouri's southwest corner.

The alert stated that the abduction involved a red, 2009 Ford Flex vehicle with the Missouri license plate RA1J1L.

Ford's company website describes the Ford Flex as a crossover SUV that can seat seven people.

The text of the alert reads as follows: Alert #2020-4 WEA: MCDONALD COUNTY RED 2009 FORD FLEX MO PLATE RA1J1L

The AMBER Alert Program connects law enforcement with the media and transportation agencies to try to safely recover abducted children.

Anyone with information related to this alert is asked to call 911.