24 More Greene County Residents Die Of COVID-19 As The Average Age Of Fatalities Drops

COVID-19 continues to claim more lives, and the average age of those who are dying is dropping. Between August 4 and 10, 24 COVID-19 deaths were reported to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. Nine of those deaths occurred in July, bringing the total number of deaths that month to 67. Fifteen people died of COVID-19 in the first nine days of August.

The latest deaths include a man and woman in their 30s, three men in their 40s, three men and one woman in their 50s, four men and four women in their 60s, two men and two women in their 70s and a man and two women in their 80s.

So far this month, the average age of those who have died is 59. The average age of those who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 77.

Ninety-four percent of Greene County residents who have died since January were not fully vaccinated. According to the health department, ‘although hospitalizations and fatalities among fully vaccinated individuals are rare, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that immunocompromised individuals may have a reduced response to the COVID-19 vaccination, leaving them more susceptible to illness.”

So far during the pandemic, 543 Greene County residents have died of COVID-19.

Find out where to get a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccine417.com or call (417) 874-1211.