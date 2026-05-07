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Talking History

The history of queer activism, community and struggle in the Midwest with Stuart Hinds

By Djene Bajalan,
Patrick Needham
Published May 7, 2026 at 12:06 PM CDT
Pride t-shirt, 1990
Courtesy of Stuart Hinds/GLAMA

This month Djene and Patrick speak with Stuart Hinds, Curator of Special Collections and Archives at the Miller Nichols Library, about the Gay and Lesbian Archive of Mid-America.

When people think about queer history in the United States, they often think first of places like New York or San Francisco. But the history of queer activism, community and struggle was never confined to the coasts. It was also made in places like Kansas City and Springfield, in local organizations, in political campaigns, in community spaces, and in the archives that preserve those lives and stories. Recovering that history helps us see that queer history is not some marginal side note to the American past. It is part of the history of citizenship, rights, community, and social change in the United States.

Cover of Phoenix News, Aug 1966, from KC’s first gay and lesbian advocacy org the Phoenix Society for Individual Freedom
1 of 4  — phoenix-1966-aug-600.jpg
Cover of Phoenix News, Aug 1966, from KC’s first gay and lesbian advocacy org the Phoenix Society for Individual Freedom
Courtesy of GLAMA/Stuart Hinds
Flyer from Sappho’s, 1970s lesbian bar
2 of 4  — sapphos.jpg
Flyer from Sappho’s, 1970s lesbian bar
Courtesy of GLAMA/Stuart Hinds
Pride t-shirt, 1990
3 of 4  — t-shirt-1990-front.jpg
Pride t-shirt, 1990
Courtesy of GLAMA/Stuart Hinds
Clubgoers outside the Colony Club, Nov 1968
4 of 4  — 
Clubgoers outside the Colony Club, Nov 1968
Courtesy of GLAMA/Stuart Hinds

To learn more about this history, Djene and Patrick speak with Stuart Hinds, Curator of Special Collections and Archives at the Miller Nichols Library, about his work as the Curator of the Gay and Lesbian Archive of Mid-America (GLAMA).

Stuart Hinds is Curator of Special Collections and

Stuart Hinds
Courtesy of Stuart Hinds
Stuart Hinds

Archives at the Miller Nichols Library at the University of Missouri–Kansas City. He also serves as Curator of the Gay and Lesbian Archive of Mid-America, a collecting initiative he co-founded in 2010 to preserve and make accessible the history of Kansas City’s LGBT communities. Stuart has spoken widely on topics related to queer history and archives, co-taught the first course on U.S. gay and lesbian history at UMKC, and is currently working on a book titled Cowtown Queers: A History of Gay and Lesbian Kansas City.

Talking History
Djene Bajalan
Djene Bajalan is a historian and a member of the faculty in the Department of History at Missouri State University. He was born, raised, and educated in the United Kingdom and holds a DPhil in Oriental Studies from the University of Oxford. His research focuses on the Ottoman Empire and he teaches courses on the history of the Middle East.<br/><br/>
See stories by Djene Bajalan
Patrick Needham
AWS Certified Welder, father, artist, non-traditional Interior Design student, and lifelong learner, Patrick Needham had a love of history instilled in him at an early age by his parents, both teachers. Born in Colorado and raised in Taney County, Missouri, Pat loves the Ozarks with the zeal of a convert. Not formally trained in history, he brings an enthusiastic layman touch to the show. He hopes his fellow Ozarkers find lessons and parallels in the past.
See stories by Patrick Needham