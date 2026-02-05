Sci-Fi, Satire, and the Post-WWII Mythos with the Feral Historian

This month on Talking History, we speak with the Feral Historian about his recent work “Sci-Fi, Satire, and the Post-WWII Mythos.”

The compelling videos made by this “rogue scholar” are about 20th century history viewed through the context of science fiction. Djene and Patrick talk to Mr. Pearson about a recent entry that explores the relationship between popular portrayals of movie bad guys, historical fascist movements, and current political currents. What are the dangers in turning real and complex political systems into two-dimensional caricatures? Have the lessons of these historical regimes become lost to a cartoonish visual shorthand?

A Detroit native, Pearson spent several years working as a draftsman before pursuing a degree in history. He then taught high school in the city for a few years before entering a PhD program where his research focused on late WWII and the early Cold War period. He subsequently dropped out, moved out West, and now analyzes the cultural perception of history through the lens of science fiction while wandering the Black Hills. His work can be found on YouTube, viewer discretion advised.