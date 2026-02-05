© 2026 KSMU Radio
Sci-Fi, Satire, and the Post-WWII Mythos with the Feral Historian

By Djene Bajalan,
Patrick Needham
Published February 5, 2026 at 12:06 PM CST
This month on Talking History, we speak with the Feral Historian about his recent work “Sci-Fi, Satire, and the Post-WWII Mythos.”

The compelling videos made by this “rogue scholar” are about 20th century history viewed through the context of science fiction. Djene and Patrick talk to Mr. Pearson about a recent entry that explores the relationship between popular portrayals of movie bad guys, historical fascist movements, and current political currents. What are the dangers in turning real and complex political systems into two-dimensional caricatures? Have the lessons of these historical regimes become lost to a cartoonish visual shorthand?

A Detroit native, Pearson spent several years working as a draftsman before pursuing a degree in history. He then taught high school in the city for a few years before entering a PhD program where his research focused on late WWII and the early Cold War period. He subsequently dropped out, moved out West, and now analyzes the cultural perception of history through the lens of science fiction while wandering the Black Hills. His work can be found on YouTube, viewer discretion advised.

Djene Bajalan
Djene Bajalan is a historian and a member of the faculty in the Department of History at Missouri State University. He was born, raised, and educated in the United Kingdom and holds a DPhil in Oriental Studies from the University of Oxford. His research focuses on the Ottoman Empire and he teaches courses on the history of the Middle East.<br/><br/>
Patrick Needham
AWS Certified Welder, father, artist, non-traditional Interior Design student, and lifelong learner, Patrick Needham had a love of history instilled in him at an early age by his parents, both teachers. Born in Colorado and raised in Taney County, Missouri, Pat loves the Ozarks with the zeal of a convert. Not formally trained in history, he brings an enthusiastic layman touch to the show. He hopes his fellow Ozarkers find lessons and parallels in the past.
