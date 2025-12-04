© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talking History

Water Wars with Sara McLaughlin Mitchell

By Djene Bajalan
Published December 4, 2025 at 12:06 PM CST
Blue Nile Falls, Ethiopia
Blue Nile Falls, Ethiopia

In this episode of Talking History, Djene speaks with Dr. Sara McLaughlin Mitchell about conflict and cooperation over water resources.

From oil and gas to lithium and rare earth elements, the story of the modern world has often been shaped by competition over natural resources. But in many parts of the world today, it isn’t oil or gold that drives tension, it’s something far more basic: water. From disputes along the Nile and the Tigris–Euphrates rivers to tensions over the Indus and the Mekong, access to water has become one of the defining geopolitical challenges of our time.

In the twenty-first century, water is arguably our most critical resource. The questions we face are profound: Will nations be able to manage their shared water resources in a spirit of cooperation?

Dr. Sara McLaughlin Mitchell
Dr. Sara McLaughlin Mitchell

Will scarcity and climate change push societies toward conflict? Or are there innovative ways to mitigate these challenges before they become crises?

Dr. Sara McLaughlin Mitchell is a professor of political science at the University of Iowa. She is one of the foremost experts on international conflict and cooperation, particularly when it comes to shared natural resources. Her research explores how geography, institutions, and diplomacy shape the way states interact over borders, rivers, and territorial disputes.

Talking History
Djene Bajalan
Djene Bajalan is a historian and a member of the faculty in the Department of History at Missouri State University. He was born, raised, and educated in the United Kingdom and holds a DPhil in Oriental Studies from the University of Oxford. His research focuses on the Ottoman Empire and he teaches courses on the history of the Middle East.<br/><br/>
See stories by Djene Bajalan