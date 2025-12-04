Water Wars with Sara McLaughlin Mitchell

From oil and gas to lithium and rare earth elements, the story of the modern world has often been shaped by competition over natural resources. But in many parts of the world today, it isn’t oil or gold that drives tension, it’s something far more basic: water. From disputes along the Nile and the Tigris–Euphrates rivers to tensions over the Indus and the Mekong, access to water has become one of the defining geopolitical challenges of our time.

In the twenty-first century, water is arguably our most critical resource. The questions we face are profound: Will nations be able to manage their shared water resources in a spirit of cooperation?

Dr. Sara McLaughlin Mitchell

Will scarcity and climate change push societies toward conflict? Or are there innovative ways to mitigate these challenges before they become crises?

Dr. Sara McLaughlin Mitchell is a professor of political science at the University of Iowa. She is one of the foremost experts on international conflict and cooperation, particularly when it comes to shared natural resources. Her research explores how geography, institutions, and diplomacy shape the way states interact over borders, rivers, and territorial disputes.