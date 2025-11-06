© 2025 KSMU Radio
Talking History

Public History with Jason Herbert

By Patrick Needham,
Djene Bajalan
Published November 6, 2025 at 12:06 PM CST
Dr. Julia Troche and Dr. Jason Herbert
Kristin Kessinger
Dr. Julia Troche and Dr. Jason Herbert

In this episode of Talking History, Patrick and guest host Dr. Julia Troche speak with Dr. Jason Herbert about public history.

When we think of historians, we often think of educators working within the university system, teaching classes, and conducting research in dusty old archives. However, the field of history and the careers engaged in by trained historians are wider and broader than one might think. This includes the field of public history.

Public history is the practice of doing history outside the traditional classroom or academic setting. It’s about how

History podcast recording on Oct. 17, 2025. Jesse Scheve/Missouri State University

historical knowledge is created, interpreted, and, most importantly, shared with the general public. But what does this look like in practice? How do historians make historical knowledge accessible to those outside academia?

Dr. Jason Herbert holds a Ph.D. in American History from the University of Minnesota and was named a Kentucky Colonel by Governor Andy Beshear in 2022. He taught high school while writing his doctoral dissertation, then served as an ethnographer in Florida, and more recently as a Tribal Liaison for the United States Forest Service in Colorado. He is also the creator and host of the podcast, Reckoning with Jason Herbert.

Dr. Julia Troche is an Associate Professor at Missouri State University. She is an Egyptologist, trained at Brown University, and teaches classes on the ancient world.

Talking History
Patrick Needham
AWS Certified Welder, father, artist, non-traditional Interior Design student, and lifelong learner, Patrick Needham had a love of history instilled in him at an early age by his parents, both teachers. Born in Colorado and raised in Taney County, Missouri, Pat loves the Ozarks with the zeal of a convert. Not formally trained in history, he brings an enthusiastic layman touch to the show. He hopes his fellow Ozarkers find lessons and parallels in the past.
Djene Bajalan
Djene Bajalan is a historian and a member of the faculty in the Department of History at Missouri State University. He was born, raised, and educated in the United Kingdom and holds a DPhil in Oriental Studies from the University of Oxford. His research focuses on the Ottoman Empire and he teaches courses on the history of the Middle East.

