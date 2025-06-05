© 2025 KSMU Radio
Talking History

Nation-building and Modernization Theory with Dr. James Ryan

By Djene Bajalan
Published June 5, 2025 at 12:06 PM CDT

In this episode, Djene speaks with Dr. James Ryan about the history of modernization theory and nation-building.

From Iraq and Afghanistan, over the last quarter of a century, the foreign policy of the United States has been very much defined by efforts at nation-building.

These missions, grounded in the idea that democratic institutions, free markets, and strong civil societies can be engineered into existence, have had mixed results. This troubled history has led many to question the intellectual underpinnings of nation-building projects, including so-called modernization theory.

Dr. James Ryan
Dr. James Ryan

James Ryan is Executive Director of the Middle East Research and Information Project and Adjunct Professor of History and International Studies at Rowan University. His writing on Turkish history and politics has appeared in the Washington Post, New Lines Magazine, Public Books, and other outlets. He has a PhD in History from the University of Pennsylvania.

Talking History
Djene Bajalan
Djene Bajalan is a historian and a member of the faculty in the Department of History at Missouri State University. He was born, raised, and educated in the United Kingdom and holds a DPhil in Oriental Studies from the University of Oxford. His research focuses on the Ottoman Empire and he teaches courses on the history of the Middle East.<br/><br/>
