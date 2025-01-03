Fascism and Disability with Brandie Robb
On this episode of Talking History, Djene and Patrick discuss the complex relationship between fascism and people suffering from disabilities.
When we think about fascist movements in Europe, themes like racial hierarchy, eugenics, and hostility toward disabled individuals often come to mind. However, the reality is far more complex. This month on Talking History, Djene and Patrick discuss fascism and disability with Ms. Brandie Robb. Ms. Robb is a graduate student at Missouri State University whose research focuses on disability in fascist Italy.