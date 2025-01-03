© 2025 KSMU Radio
Talking History

Fascism and Disability with Brandie Robb

By Djene Bajalan,
Patrick Needham
Published January 3, 2025 at 1:18 PM CST
On this episode of Talking History, Djene and Patrick discuss the complex relationship between fascism and people suffering from disabilities.

When we think about fascist movements in Europe, themes like racial hierarchy, eugenics, and hostility toward disabled individuals often come to mind. However, the reality is far more complex. This month on Talking History, Djene and Patrick discuss fascism and disability with Ms. Brandie Robb. Ms. Robb is a graduate student at Missouri State University whose research focuses on disability in fascist Italy.

Talking History
Djene Bajalan
Djene Bajalan is a historian and a member of the faculty in the Department of History at Missouri State University. He was born, raised, and educated in the United Kingdom and holds a DPhil in Oriental Studies from the University of Oxford. His research focuses on the Ottoman Empire and he teaches courses on the history of the Middle East.<br/><br/>
Patrick Needham
AWS Certified Welder, father, artist, non-traditional Interior Design student, and lifelong learner, Patrick Needham had a love of history instilled in him at an early age by his parents, both teachers. Born in Colorado and raised in Taney County, Missouri, Pat loves the Ozarks with the zeal of a convert. Not formally trained in history, he brings an enthusiastic layman touch to the show. He hopes his fellow Ozarkers find lessons and parallels in the past.
