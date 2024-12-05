The Global Cold War with Dr. Ron Leonhardt

The struggle between the United States and the Soviet Union, the so-called “Cold War” was one of the defining conflicts of the second half of the 20th century. This conflict was not simply a geopolitical conflict between the world’s two remaining superpowers, but represented a fight for the future of humanity—one which pitted the American-led capitalist world against the Soviet-led socialist bloc. It was a worldwide struggle that touched every continent, fueled revolutions, and redefined nations. From the covert battlefields of espionage to the ideological showdowns of proxy wars, from the race to space to the brink of nuclear annihilation, the Cold War wasn’t cold at all—it was fiery, global, and far-reaching.

To discuss the Cold War, this month on Talking History, we speak with Dr. Ron Leonhardt. Dr. Leonhardt is a historian who specializes in the history of Southeast Asia and is based at Missouri State University. He is a specialist on the Cold War and will be teaching seminars for both undergraduates and graduates on the Global Cold War in the Spring of 2025.