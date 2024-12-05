© 2024 KSMU Radio
Talking History

The Global Cold War with Dr. Ron Leonhardt

By Djene Bajalan,
Patrick Needham
Published December 5, 2024 at 12:06 PM CST
Dr. Ron Leonhardt, Missouri State University Assistant Professor of History
Dr. Ron Leonhardt, Missouri State University Assistant Professor of History

In this episode of Talking History, Patrick and Djene talk with Dr. Ron Leonhardt about the Global Cold War.

The struggle between the United States and the Soviet Union, the so-called “Cold War” was one of the defining conflicts of the second half of the 20th century. This conflict was not simply a geopolitical conflict between the world’s two remaining superpowers, but represented a fight for the future of humanity—one which pitted the American-led capitalist world against the Soviet-led socialist bloc. It was a worldwide struggle that touched every continent, fueled revolutions, and redefined nations. From the covert battlefields of espionage to the ideological showdowns of proxy wars, from the race to space to the brink of nuclear annihilation, the Cold War wasn’t cold at all—it was fiery, global, and far-reaching.

To discuss the Cold War, this month on Talking History, we speak with Dr. Ron Leonhardt. Dr. Leonhardt is a historian who specializes in the history of Southeast Asia and is based at Missouri State University. He is a specialist on the Cold War and will be teaching seminars for both undergraduates and graduates on the Global Cold War in the Spring of 2025.

Talking History
Djene Bajalan
Djene Bajalan is a historian and a member of the faculty in the Department of History at Missouri State University. He was born, raised, and educated in the United Kingdom and holds a DPhil in Oriental Studies from the University of Oxford. His research focuses on the Ottoman Empire and he teaches courses on the history of the Middle East.<br/><br/>
Patrick Needham
AWS Certified Welder, father, artist, non-traditional Interior Design student, and lifelong learner, Patrick Needham had a love of history instilled in him at an early age by his parents, both teachers. Born in Colorado and raised in Taney County, Missouri, Pat loves the Ozarks with the zeal of a convert. Not formally trained in history, he brings an enthusiastic layman touch to the show. He hopes his fellow Ozarkers find lessons and parallels in the past.
