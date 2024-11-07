The controversy of teaching history

In recent years, there has been much public discussion in the United States over the teaching of history, from the controversies pertaining to journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones's 1619 projects and the debates surrounding confederate monuments to the perception amongst some that scholarship on the history of Israel-Palestine is promoting antisemitism.

While history is often portrayed as a dry academic subject, the sometimes ill-tempered nature of the public discussion hints at the significance of history to many.

Given such sensitivities, this month on Talking History, we discuss why history can be so controversial and how those tasked with teaching history navigate difficult topics.