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Arts News

Arts News June 26, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published June 26, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
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“Hocket Rocket” earns statewide recognition, “marigold” heads to Hollywood, Springfield Little Theatre unveils its 92nd season, and David Harrison is featured in a new Route 66 docuseries.

Through August 8 - Prince Caspian at Branson Hillside Theatre

July 26 - 27 - Galvin Gilmore, "In Flux" solo exhibit at the Southern Missouri Arts Connection in Hollister

July 28 -  Acoustic Open Mic - Tie & Timber Beer Co.

June 29 - July 2 - Devising Original Theatre Young Artist Summer Intensive at The Judy

July 1 - Movie Matinee: Paper Moon at The Gillioz

July 1 - Tie Dye Party at Hold Fast Brewery

July 2 - Papa Green Shoes (every Thursday) at Moontown Sound

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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