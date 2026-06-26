Arts News June 26, 2026
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“Hocket Rocket” earns statewide recognition, “marigold” heads to Hollywood, Springfield Little Theatre unveils its 92nd season, and David Harrison is featured in a new Route 66 docuseries.
Through August 8 - Prince Caspian at Branson Hillside Theatre
July 26 - 27 - Galvin Gilmore, "In Flux" solo exhibit at the Southern Missouri Arts Connection in Hollister
July 28 - Acoustic Open Mic - Tie & Timber Beer Co.
June 29 - July 2 - Devising Original Theatre Young Artist Summer Intensive at The Judy
July 1 - Movie Matinee: Paper Moon at The Gillioz
July 1 - Tie Dye Party at Hold Fast Brewery
July 2 - Papa Green Shoes (every Thursday) at Moontown Sound