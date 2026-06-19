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Arts News

Arts News June 19, 2026

By Jimmy Rea,
Mavis Parks
Published June 19, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
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Pops in the Park returns to Phelps Grove Park, Randy Bacon and Heidi Herrman Bacon continue their One Road, Two Voices exhibition, we feature Tiny Desk Contest entries from the region, and we take a look at SRAC's grant recipients.

June 19 - SGF Juneteenth Concert featuring Trina at The Riff

June 20 - Pops in the Park at Phelps Grove Park

June 20 - KSMU's Tiny Desk Showcase at Hold Fast Brewing

June 20 - Live from Downtown Springfield at Park Central Square: Brecka Henderson & Ambiance Band of The Melody Room with Mark Barger

June 20 - Mosaic in the Park: A Juneteenth Celebration at Silver Springs Park

Through June 26 - Tent Theatre on the Missouri State campus presents "Around the World in 80 Days"

Through June 28 - White Hart Ren Faire at the White Hart Renaissance Fairgrounds in Hartville

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea
Mavis Parks
See stories by Mavis Parks