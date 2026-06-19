Arts News June 19, 2026

June 19 - SGF Juneteenth Concert featuring Trina at The Riff

June 20 - Pops in the Park at Phelps Grove Park

June 20 - KSMU's Tiny Desk Showcase at Hold Fast Brewing

June 20 - Live from Downtown Springfield at Park Central Square: Brecka Henderson & Ambiance Band of The Melody Room with Mark Barger

June 20 - Mosaic in the Park: A Juneteenth Celebration at Silver Springs Park

Through June 26 - Tent Theatre on the Missouri State campus presents "Around the World in 80 Days"

Through June 28 - White Hart Ren Faire at the White Hart Renaissance Fairgrounds in Hartville

