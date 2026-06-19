Arts News June 19, 2026
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Pops in the Park returns to Phelps Grove Park, Randy Bacon and Heidi Herrman Bacon continue their One Road, Two Voices exhibition, we feature Tiny Desk Contest entries from the region, and we take a look at SRAC's grant recipients.
June 19 - SGF Juneteenth Concert featuring Trina at The Riff
June 20 - Pops in the Park at Phelps Grove Park
June 20 - KSMU's Tiny Desk Showcase at Hold Fast Brewing
June 20 - Live from Downtown Springfield at Park Central Square: Brecka Henderson & Ambiance Band of The Melody Room with Mark Barger
June 20 - Mosaic in the Park: A Juneteenth Celebration at Silver Springs Park
Through June 26 - Tent Theatre on the Missouri State campus presents "Around the World in 80 Days"
Through June 28 - White Hart Ren Faire at the White Hart Renaissance Fairgrounds in Hartville