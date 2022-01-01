Ran Cummings, a Springfield resident since 1998 and a graduate of MSU, is a musician, a lifelong public broadcasting fan, and a man with too many cats. He enjoys thunderstorms, quiet drinks, loud movies, and sitting in his chair (often with a cat). During weekdays he is the smiling face at the front desk of KSMU and the friendly voice that greets you on the phone, on the weekends you can frequently find him playing music somewhere around town with one of his bands (including in The Hook Knives with KSMU’s own Jessica Balisle!). He hopes that you’re having a great day.