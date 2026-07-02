Voter registration for Missouri's August 4 Primary Election nears

An important deadline is coming up for those not registered to vote and who wish to cast a ballot in the August 4 primary election.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary is Wednesday, July 8.

Voters will choose who will represent their party in various races in November. But they’ll also vote on four statewide constitutional amendments.

Amendment 1 asks voters to decide if Missouri should continue the one-tenth of one percent sales/use tax that’s used for soil and water conservation and for state parks and historic sites.

Amendment 2 would amend the constitution to require all charter counties to provide for the election of county assessors and to require those assessors to comply with any training requirements established by general law.

Amendment 4 would require a majority of voters in each congressional district to approve initiative petitions to amend the constitution. Currently, initiative petitions require a statewide majority of voters.

Amendment 5 would pave the way for eliminating the state’s income tax. It would authorize the expansion of sales and use taxes to make up the estimated $8.5 billion that the income tax currently generates annually. It would protect school funding, but it would require local tax rate cuts, including on personal property taxes -- which fund libraries and other services -- if local sales tax revenue increases.

You can register to vote at your county clerk’s office as well as local libraries, certain DMV locations, schools, city halls and more.

Details at sos.mo.gov.