Former Governor and others to mark 250 years of the Declaration

Greene County is celebrating the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution with an historic reading of the Declaration of Independence next week.

Former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon will fill the shoes of his ancestor Colonel John Nixon.

Connie Yen, Greene County Archives Director, says Colonel Nixon carried out one of the first readings of the Declaration in 1776, on the steps of Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

The Second Continental Congress approved independence on July 2, they finalized the declaration July 4. July 8, 1776 the document was read at various sites across the colonies, marking the first time the words were heard by the general public.

Yen says not everyone was celebrating, but there were a lot of happy patriots.

250 years later, this July 8, the county is hosting its own celebration. The event, titled “Celebrating America” will feature former Governor Nixon’s reading. It will also feature former Attorney General John Ashcroft and former Judge Max Bacon, as well as an ice cream social organized by local Democrat and Republican clubs.

Yen says there will be music and contributions from the Sons and Daughters of the Revolution. She described the event as a chance to come together over reverence for one of our most cherished founding documents.

“It's beautifully written,” Yen said, “Of course, it also contains a list of grievances against the King. But how do you not get choked up at the end when they're saying our lives, our fortunes, our sacred honor? This was it's a foundational document of our country that has lasted 250 years.”

The Celebrating America event and reading will be held at the Historic Greene County Courthouse Rotunda, 2 p.m. Weds., July 8.

