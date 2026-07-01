Springfield Ballet Welcomes Outreach Coordinator During 50th Anniversary Season

Cortez began studying ballet at age 3 in California and later built a career in higher education, serving as director of career planning and development at Drury University. She now returns to the arts with a focus on introducing ballet to Springfield residents who may have limited exposure to the arts.

This summer, she became Springfield Ballet's outreach programs coordinator, where she focuses on showcasing ballet to Springfield residents who may have limited exposure to the arts.

Cortez said dance brings music to life and invokes creativity, discipline, resilience and courage that not only enrich students' lives but teach them skills that help them pursue their goals and overcome any obstacles in their path.

In addition to Cortez's new position at the ballet, the organization also celebrates the many outreach programs it provides.

The 2026-27 season celebrates a 30-year partnership with the Kennedy Center's Any Given Child initiative to provide transportation for every Springfield Public Schools second grader to attend a live performance of Springfield Ballet's presentation of "The Nutcracker" or an alternative spring production.

In addition, the organization celebrates nearly 20 years of providing free weekly after-school dance classes for Title I elementary schools.

Springfield Ballet expects to serve another 360 kindergarten- through third-grade students across six schools in this free program, with support from the Missouri Arts Council and Great Southern Bank. Students who demonstrate strong potential may continue their training through the Star Steps program, which is also free of charge.

The organization also celebrates its free adaptive dance classes provided to participants in Arc of the Ozarks SOAR.

Springfield Ballet Executive Director Kyler Dibben said in a statement that Springfield Ballet outreach programs are about access, opportunity and building confidence in those who may not otherwise have the chance to experience the joy of artistic movement. He added that these programs are made possible through years of dedication from Springfield Ballet staff and faculty, as well as support from donors and partner organizations.

For more information about Springfield Ballet's outreach programming, 50th anniversary season, upcoming events or ways to support the organization, visit

springfieldballet.com .