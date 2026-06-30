GLO Center plans regional support intiative

The Springfield-based GLO Center has announced what they’re calling a “regional initiative to strengthen LGBTQ+ community connections.” The initiative will be supported by just over $450-thousand in funding from the Missouri Foundation for Health, and support work in a 20-county area of the Missouri Ozarks.

In a statement, Aaron Kitchens, Executive Director of The GLO Center said, “For too long, LGBTQ+ people in many rural communities have been expected to leave home to find support, community, or opportunity."

The GLO Center plans to use the initiative to support organizations and leaders already working in communities across the region. They state they aim to “strengthen grassroots organizations, support new and existing Pride efforts, provide capacity building support, and help create more opportunities for LGBTQ+ people to connect, belong, and thrive in their own hometowns.”

The GLO Center says they plan to share more about the initiative in the months ahead.

