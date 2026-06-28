Midtown 4th of July Celebration marks its 35th year

A longstanding event will continue in Springfield on Independence Day. The Midtown Neighborhood Association has been hosting the Midtown Old-Fashioned 4th of July Parade and Celebration for 35 years. It’s a way for people to celebrate the holiday in one of Springfield’s historic neighborhoods.

"Our neighborhood was first built in 1871, a year after the Saint Louis San Francisco Railroad arrived in north Springfield," said Brian Shipman, vice-president of MNA. "Well, they needed a place for those folks to live, the railroad managers and the workers. And so, they built our neighborhood known as Midtown, which is a National Register historic district with over 450 buildings. So, the parade goes right through these beautiful old buildings with their Victorian design and the columns. It's just a perfect 1915, 1920 feel. And the floats and the cars reflect that and the kids lining the street — it's just really a throwback in time."

The Midtown Victorian Ladies Drill team is always in the parade with members wearing long skirts and holding parasols. There’s a big-wheeled bike and lots of other things to see. Shipman says there are over 50 entries this year – nearby neighborhoods often have floats. There’s always candy for kids. And with it being an election year, there will likely be a few politicians.

The parade gets underway at 10 at the intersection of Central and Drury Lane; heads west on Central to Benton Avenue; turns north on Benton, turns east on Calhoun by the historic Drury President’s home; turns north on Washington Avenue & passes through renovated historic Victorian homes; crosses Division Street; and finally turns east on Locust to end at Historic Washington Park where the celebration continues.

Plans call for a DJ, games for kids of all ages, free water and ice cream and a BBQ truck. Alberta Smith will sing the National Anthem along with her daughter Aubrey.

Shipman has been helping put the event together for two decades.

"The reason I've been helping organize it for the past 20 years is because everybody just really loves to come and celebrate, put aside their differences and their political feelings and just come celebrate the red, white and blue and what it means to them and enjoy a day with their friends and family," he said.

