Late spring storm topples tree, knocks out power to thousands in southeast Kansas, southwest Missouri

A powerful storm ripped through southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri Saturday night into Sunday morning, causing widespread damage and power outages.

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The National Weather Service office in Springfield issued numerous severe thunderstorm warnings for counties in Kansas and Missouri Saturday night.

During the 11 o'clock hour, the storm unleashed a barrage of straight-line winds, causing huge tree branches to snap and fall to the ground, causing severe damage to many roofs across the area.

In addition, to enormous downpours that instantly flooded streets that were already blocked by down trees and many power lines.

The result was as many as 20,000 Liberty Utility customers left without power, and 40 power poles either snapped or were heavily damaged.

The National Weather Service is in the process of determining whether a tornado touched down or if it was straight-line winds.

City governments of the affected communities have already announced cleanup efforts taking place this week.

So much rain fell in a short period Saturday into Sunday that the NWS issued a flood warning that expired at 4:30 Monday morning.

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