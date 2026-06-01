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Nixa quarterback Adam McKnight commits to Missouri State football

KSMU | By Elizabeth Dedert
Published June 1, 2026 at 9:35 AM CDT
McKnight rushes the ball in a game last season against De Smet in the Class 6 State Championship game
Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader
McKnight rushes the ball in a game last season against De Smet in the Class 6 State Championship game

Star quarterback for Nixa Adam McKnight announces that he will be staying in the Ozarks to play football for Missouri State.

Star Quarterback Adam McKnight will stay in the area. He announced via X last week that he will be committing to Missouri State Football.

McKnight is wrapping up his junior year with the Eagles playing not only football but also baseball and basketball.

This commitment comes from long reports of Missouri State’s recruiting dating back to May of 2025.

The six-foot, 200 lb. junior passed for nearly 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns last season for Nixa, leading the Eagles to a 13-1 record. They fell to Lee’s Summit in the Class 6 State Championship.

McKnight will not sign with Missouri State Football until December of this year at the earliest.
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News college sportsMissouri StateNixa High SchoolMSU Football
Elizabeth Dedert
Elizabeth is a senior at Missouri State University studying Journalism with a specialty in sports broadcasting. Originally from St. Louis Missouri, she enjoys writing and reporting on all thing's sports related with a special love of baseball and football.
See stories by Elizabeth Dedert