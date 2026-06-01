Nixa quarterback Adam McKnight commits to Missouri State football

Star Quarterback Adam McKnight will stay in the area. He announced via X last week that he will be committing to Missouri State Football.

McKnight is wrapping up his junior year with the Eagles playing not only football but also baseball and basketball.

This commitment comes from long reports of Missouri State’s recruiting dating back to May of 2025.

The six-foot, 200 lb. junior passed for nearly 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns last season for Nixa, leading the Eagles to a 13-1 record. They fell to Lee’s Summit in the Class 6 State Championship.

McKnight will not sign with Missouri State Football until December of this year at the earliest.

