Crosslines officially opens new Safe to Sleep women’s shelter

The shelter was previously run out of a church gymnasium, according to CCOzarks, which operates Crosslines, but now guests will have a more home-like space to stay.

The facility features private sleeping areas for guests as well as bathroom, shower and kitchen spaces.

The shelter is named after Romona Baker, founder of Safe to Sleep.

“The Romona Baker Emergency Women's Shelter exemplifies the spirit of compassion, service and community partnership that strengthens Springfield, Missouri, and demonstrates the profound impact of caring for our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Springfield Mayor Jeff Schrag.

He said because of "partnerships with area churches, hotels, volunteer staff members and community organizations, the Safe to Sleep program has faithfully served women in crisis while working to create long term solutions that restore dignity, safety, and hope.”

These individuals, as well as city, county and state governments worked to make the shelter a reality.

$4 million dollars in total was raised by NextLevell, the campaign to create a permanent location for STS. The campaign was organized by campaign chair Jim Ferguson by request of Crosslines Springfield CEO Jaimie Trussell.

“When Jaimie asked me to lead the Safe to Sleep campaign to raise $4 million, I was a little bit hesitant at first, [but] it really turned out to be the easiest $4 million any campaign has ever raised,” said Ferguson. “It was easy because Jaimie and the volunteers worked so hard. It was easy because there was such an obvious need in our community for this facility. And it was easy, mostly because of the incredible generosity of the citizens of Springfield.”

The event speakers also wanted to make sure Baker was rightfully recognized for her efforts.

Schrag officially recognized May 28, 2026 as Ramona Baker Emergency Women’s Shelter day in Springfield and other speakers commended her work.

“Today it is so right that we recognize [Ramona]. More than half $1 million was donated in her name. It's a reflection of the lives that she's touched and the respect that she's earned and the legacy that she leaves as the founder of Safe to Sleep,” said Trussell.

“These are the things that southwest Missouri does so well,” said Bob Dixon, presiding commissioner of Greene County. “I would say that this part of the state is a model of how to work together,” he added.

But to Crosslines, the celebration represented more than the creation of the space itself.

“It's more than a program, it’s a promise that in our community, all women have the choice of a safe place to sleep each night,” Dixon said.

“We [have] gathered to honor God for all the guests he will allow us to serve him,” said Baker. “Thank you all so much for being here with us to celebrate today. This is a monumental moment in our organization's history here.”