Missouri State celebrates milestone and gifts towards its new Advancement Center

In an event marking 100 days until its completion, a round of gift announcements and a tour were hosted Wednesday afternoon, at the site of the Missouri State University Foundation's Clifton Smart III University Advancement Center. It should be completed just in time for the Fall semester.

Current University President Biff Williams spoke, he described the $26 million dollar center as a future front door for alumni and donors, and described the afternoon's donors as "alumni and friends who believe deeply in this university and the transformative power of connection, engagement, and philanthropy." He aligned their generosity and engagement with the mission of the Advancement Center.

“This Center also represents not only where we’re going,” Williams explained “but it represents who we are and what our university family is all about.”

Williams recognized the donors and acknowledged their gifts to the center before joining attendees on a tour of the partially completed building.

Gifts announced Wednesday included the Garnett Family and the Garnett Family Bears Den, described as a welcoming space. A custom Steinway piano supported by Gordon Kinne and Laura Kinne. The Bailey family supporting the Bart Bailey and Amelia Bailey Counts Executive Breakout Room. An advancement office supported by Clarence E. McElroy. And two new BearMobile vehicles, supported by Mary Asher Tearney and Stan and Ethel Curbow.

More information about these donors, their gifts and the project can be found at this link.