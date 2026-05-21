Missouri State Women's soccer announces 2 new summer transfers

Missouri State women’s soccer will be adding two new summer transfers to their 2026 roster, Kyra Berman and Logan Morrow.

Berman comes from University of Illinois, where she appeared in 21 matches for the Fighting Illini in 2025 totaling 488 minutes starting out her freshman year.

The forward shoots with a .667 goal percentage ending out the season. Berman earned all-conference honors three times during her prep career and was a first-team all-state selection.

Morrow will arrive at Missouri State after starting out her college career in Oklahoma with the Sooners.

The 5’7” defender was a standout at Bixby High School, where she helped Bixby reach the Oklahoma Class 6A quarterfinals in 2022 and 23 plus served as a team captain during the 2024-25 season.

Women's Soccer comes off an outstanding season where they placed 2nd in the Conference USA Tournament.

