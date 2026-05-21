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Michael Osei-Bonsu, a Missouri State University basketball standout, will play football next season

KSMU | By Elizabeth Dedert
Published May 21, 2026 at 1:20 PM CDT
Foward Michael Osei-Bonsu pushes towards the basket in a previous game versus Indiana State
Jym Wilson/Springfield Daily Citizen
Foward Michael Osei-Bonsu pushes towards the basket in a previous game versus Indiana State

Osei-Bonsu "Big Mike" played two seasons for the MO State men's basketball team.

Missouri State’s forward Michael Osei-Bonsu, otherwise known as “Big Mike,” will be making the switch from the basketball court to the football field.

The 6’4,” 289-pound now defensive lineman or tight end has no history of playing football. With one season left of eligibility to play a college sport, he has now made the jump.

The news break comes from Pete Thamel on X citing his ESPN sources. More information is expected in the coming days.

Bears football will kick off their season on September 5 where they will face Texas A&M in College Station, Texas then will travel home for their home opener the following week to face Lindenwood.
Tags
News college sportsMSU BasketballMSU Men's BasketballMSU FootballMissouri State University Football
Elizabeth Dedert
Elizabeth is a senior at Missouri State University studying Journalism with a specialty in sports broadcasting. Originally from St. Louis Missouri, she enjoys writing and reporting on all thing's sports related with a special love of baseball and football.
See stories by Elizabeth Dedert