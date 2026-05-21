Michael Osei-Bonsu, a Missouri State University basketball standout, will play football next season

Missouri State’s forward Michael Osei-Bonsu, otherwise known as “Big Mike,” will be making the switch from the basketball court to the football field.

The 6’4,” 289-pound now defensive lineman or tight end has no history of playing football. With one season left of eligibility to play a college sport, he has now made the jump.

The news break comes from Pete Thamel on X citing his ESPN sources. More information is expected in the coming days.

Bears football will kick off their season on September 5 where they will face Texas A&M in College Station, Texas then will travel home for their home opener the following week to face Lindenwood.