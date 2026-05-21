Hollister exhibit features artist’s work depicting the female form

Green is a full-time artist working out of her own printmaking studio, called New Moon Studio Space, in Springfield.

Her work featured in the exhibit includes screenprints of her own hand-drawn designs, including cyanotype and serigraphic works, all of which depict the female form.

“This show is lively and energetic. It showcases the collective power of the female,” Green said in a statement from SMAC. “We are more powerful as a pair, a group or a team,” she added. “These pieces, for me, represent our shared power and humanity.”

The exhibit will take place at the SMAC Art Center, located at 7 Downing St. in Hollister. SMAC advises parental guidance for this exhibit, as it contains artistic depictions of the nude human form.

In addition to its monthly rotating exhibits, SMAC highlights an area nonprofit. For the month of May, SMAC has chosen to feature Hope Counseling Center, which provides counseling services to individuals, couples and families in the Branson area. More information about the organization can be found on its website .