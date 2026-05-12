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Program at 2 Springfield public elementary schools teaches kids about giving

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published May 12, 2026 at 12:40 PM CDT
Elementary students in the Springfield Public Schools District present checks to local charities in April 2026.
SPS
Elementary students in the Springfield Public Schools District present checks to local charities in April 2026.

Two local charities benefited from the program through SPS, the Hatch Foundation and The Giving Square.

A program at two elementary schools in the Springfield Public Schools District teaches kids about philanthropy.

Third through fifth graders at Cowden and Mann are taking part in experiential curriculum this school year with the help of The Giving Square.

The organization provides kids with the learning experiences and tools for a lifetime of meaningful and impactful giving, according to The Giving Square’s website.

SPS said that students explored the rights of all children, developed perspective-taking skills around various challenges and learned about local solutions. They've had the chance to interview local leaders. They also filmed throughout their discussions and research process for Nickelodeon’s “Our World” program.

With financial support from the Hatch Foundation, students presented $1,000 in checks to nonprofits they chose. Cowden gave to Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA of Southwest Missouri. Mann donated to FosterAdopt Connect.

“Once we returned from the check signing and give away, the kids were so eager to determine how they can continue to give to the organization,” said Mann Principal Courtney Ellis in a news release. “The students in Mrs. Kelley’s fourth grade class turned their morning meeting into a planning session about what they could actually do to support FosterAdopt Connect. That morning meeting turned into a lunch time planning session where all students continued planning. It was so inspiring to watch them truly take a leadership role in how they can support others.”
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News Springfield Public SchoolsSpringfield, Missouri
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky