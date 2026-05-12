Program at 2 Springfield public elementary schools teaches kids about giving

A program at two elementary schools in the Springfield Public Schools District teaches kids about philanthropy.

Third through fifth graders at Cowden and Mann are taking part in experiential curriculum this school year with the help of The Giving Square.

The organization provides kids with the learning experiences and tools for a lifetime of meaningful and impactful giving, according to The Giving Square’s website.

SPS said that students explored the rights of all children, developed perspective-taking skills around various challenges and learned about local solutions. They've had the chance to interview local leaders. They also filmed throughout their discussions and research process for Nickelodeon’s “Our World” program.

With financial support from the Hatch Foundation, students presented $1,000 in checks to nonprofits they chose. Cowden gave to Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA of Southwest Missouri. Mann donated to FosterAdopt Connect.

“Once we returned from the check signing and give away, the kids were so eager to determine how they can continue to give to the organization,” said Mann Principal Courtney Ellis in a news release. “The students in Mrs. Kelley’s fourth grade class turned their morning meeting into a planning session about what they could actually do to support FosterAdopt Connect. That morning meeting turned into a lunch time planning session where all students continued planning. It was so inspiring to watch them truly take a leadership role in how they can support others.”