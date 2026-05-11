Ryan Lochte to join Missouri State University swimming and diving staff

One of the most decorated swimmers in American history will join the Missouri State University staff this summer. Ryan Lochte will serve as assistant coach for the Missouri State men’s and women’s swim teams.

The 41-year-old, six-time Olympic champion is the third-most decorated swimmer in Olympic history in terms of medals won. He trails only Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky and has competed in four Olympic games.

Missouri State Athletics Ryan Lochte, who will join the coaching staff for men's and women's swimming and diving at Missouri State University.

"We are very excited to welcome Ryan to the coaching staff," said Dave Collins, MSU’s head coach of swimming and diving in a press release. "His experience and proven success at the highest levels of our sport will have an immediate impact on our program and our student-athletes. Beyond his lengthy list of accomplishments as an athlete, Ryan has a work ethic that will translate very well on deck as a coach. When you have the opportunity to bring in one of the best ever in our sport, you do everything you can to make it happen. Adding Ryan to the staff at Missouri State further shows the forward momentum of our program and the commitment we have from our administration."

Lochte isn’t without controversy. He made headlines during the Rio Olympics in 2016 for telling the press that he and a few of his teammates had been robbed at gunpoint in Rio de Janeiro, according to NPR. But, as the news organization reported at the time, “Rio’s Civil Police chief said ‘multiple witnesses have described a scene in which the swimmers vandalized the bathroom, were asked to pay for it, and got testy.’ “ He apologized for his behavior a week after the incident in a statement on Twitter.

Lochte said he’s excited to join the MO State staff and to use his experiences in competitive swimming to help young people.

"This opportunity (at Missouri State) means everything to me," Lochte explained. "Swimming gave me structure, purpose, and a platform to grow not just as an athlete, but as a person. To now step into a coaching role and pour that experience back into student-athletes is something I take seriously. At this level, it's about more than times and results. It's about helping young men and women build discipline, resilience, and confidence that will carry them far beyond the pool. I've lived the highs and the challenges of this sport, and I want to use that perspective to guide them, support them, and help them reach their full potential both in and out of the water."

Lochte was born in New York and raised in Daytona Beach, Fla. He was a 24-time swimming All-American at the University of Florida where he earned his degree in Sport Management in 2007, according to Missouri State. During his collegiate career under the direction of coach Gregg Troy, he was the NCAA Swimmer of the Year twice, a seven-time NCAA champion, a seven-time SEC champion and broke American records in the 200-yard individual medley and 200-yard backstroke.

After college, Lochte broke the 100-meter IM world record on Dec. 15, 2012 (50.71) and later swam the fastest 200 IM time ever with a mark of 1:49.63 at the same event. He represented the United States at the Olympics in Athens (2004), Beijing (2008), London (2012) and Rio (216) and was part of the gold medal 4x200 meter freestyle relay teams at all four Games, according to MSU, He still holds part of the world record in the long course 4×200-meter freestyle relay.

Lochte has earned the American Swimmer of the Year Award twice and the FINA Swimmer of the Year three times. He has also won 90 medals in major international competition (54 gold) spanning the Olympics, the World Championships, Pan American Games and Pan Pacific Championships with 39 world championship titles.

"From a personal standpoint, this is a new chapter that I'm truly excited about," Lochte said in a statement. "Swimming has given me so much, and this is my chance to give back in a meaningful way. I'm coming into this role with humility, hunger, and a genuine passion to make an impact. I want to be someone these athletes can trust - not just as a coach, but as a mentor who understands what they're going through. This opportunity isn't something I take lightly. It's about building relationships, contributing to a winning culture, and helping shape the next generation - not just as swimmers, but as people."

