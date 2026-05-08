Pilot weatherization program in Springfield aims to help lower costs, reduce energy usage

There’s a new program in Springfield to help low-income residents weatherize their homes. Renew Missouri received funding from Community Foundation of the Ozarks to help residents reduce energy costs through the pilot program.

"We have a contractor who will come in, do a test, figure out what people need. And then through this kit that we have put together, the contractor will install certain things like, you know, sealant, LED lights, that sort of thing, in hopes that we can help people reduce how much power they're using and save them money," said James Owen, executive director of Renew Missouri.

Renew Missouri is working closely with Ozarks Community Action Corporation, which has a full weatherization program. He said people can be on OACAC’s waiting list for a long time, and this will help fill in the gap in the meantime.

Renew Missouri hopes the simple fixes can help make housing a little bit more affordable in Springfield.

"When most people think about the cost of living or about the ability to afford a home," said Owen, "utility bills rarely enter the conversation." But he said a national poll found that nearly two in three billpayers said their electric and gas utility bills were adding to their financial stress.

Owen said, while City Utilities does a good job trying to purchase renewable energy off the marketplace, the majority of their power comes from coal or natural gas. He hopes the weatherization program will help reduce the reliance on fossil fuels.

"Anytime we are going to be able to reduce how much they have to produce," he said, that's good for the environment. That's reducing our carbon footprint."

He said he believes City Utilities need to have "more utility scale energy efficiency programs. We are trying to make the case that this makes good business sense for the City of Springfield to embrace energy efficiency and embrace clean energy."

To apply for the weatherization program, visit renewmo.org.

City Utilities weatherization program

Earlier this week, City Utilities announced it had partnered with the West Central Neighborhood Association to distribute free home weatherization kits. It was part of a pilot program that CU hopes to expand in the future. The kits included an LED lightbulb, weatherstripping foam, a WiFi Smart Socket, a lower-water usage showerhead, a water temperature gauge, toilet leak detecting strips, faucet aerators and child safety caps.

The materials are renter-friendly and require no modifications.

The West Central Neighborhood was chosen due to higher energy and water usage, aging homes and customers most affected by higher energy during hot weather.