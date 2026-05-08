Lost & Found Grief Center provides tips for handling grief during Mother’s and Father’s Days

Mother's and Father's Day are meant to be times for families to get together and celebrate loved ones.

But Lost & Found Grief Center said in a statement that, for people who have lost a parent or a child, those days can be difficult.

"(They) are meant to celebrate parents and strengthen family connections, but for those who have experienced the death of a parent or a child, these days can be especially difficult. While many are celebrating, grieving children and parents may feel the weight of their loss more deeply.”

“Approaching this season of celebration with a new reality often means adjusting expectations,” they added.

“All holidays can be grief activators for anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one,” said assistant executive director Melanie Blair in the statement. “The key to navigating those difficult days is to practice self-care and, when possible, create new traditions.”

Lost & Found Grief Center had a few pieces of advice for those coping with loss during Mother’s and Father’s Day.

First, the group said to “manage expectations,” and to understand that it is okay to opt out of celebrations if you are going through a difficult time.

Additionally, Lost & Found suggests setting boundaries, and letting family friends know what you are comfortable with in terms of a gathering.

They also suggest recognizing your “grief activators,” which means to take note of situations that might intensify negative emotions and give yourself permission to avoid them.

Along with that, the organization recommends creating new ways to remember your loved one and giving yourself the grace to take a break if needed.