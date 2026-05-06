At Home Real Estate Services is this year's W. Curtis Strube Award recipient

The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce has named the 2026 recipient of the W. Curtis Strube Small Business Award. The chamber’s top recognition for small business excellence was awarded to At Home Real Estate Services.

The company was founded in 2007 by Michelle Gipson and Trent Jackson and provides residential property management and leasing services throughout the Springfield area. Since its founding, it has grown to manage approximately 2,800 units. And the chamber said it’s stayed true to its mission, which is “to exceed the expectations of clients and customers ethically and profitably through efficient, effective systems and a caring, diligent team of professionals who treat every property and need as their own.”

The annual W. Curtis Strube Small Business Award honors Chamber-member businesses that demonstrate growth, resilience, innovation, strong company culture and meaningful community impact, according to the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce.

At Home Real Estate Services was selected from a group of finalists that included Insurors of the Ozarks, PCnet, Inc., People Centric Consulting Group and Sensitively Sweet Bakery & the Safe Spoon Café.

