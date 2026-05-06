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At Home Real Estate Services is this year's W. Curtis Strube Award recipient

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published May 6, 2026 at 1:31 PM CDT
At Home Real Estate Services in Springfield, Mo. the recipient of the 2026 Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce W. Curtis Strube Award.
Michele Skalicky
At Home Real Estate Services in Springfield, Mo. the recipient of the 2026 Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce W. Curtis Strube Award.

The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce has named the 2026 recipient of the W. Curtis Strube Small Business Award. The chamber’s top recognition for small business excellence was awarded to At Home Real Estate Services.

The company was founded in 2007 by Michelle Gipson and Trent Jackson and provides residential property management and leasing services throughout the Springfield area. Since its founding, it has grown to manage approximately 2,800 units. And the chamber said it’s stayed true to its mission, which is “to exceed the expectations of clients and customers ethically and profitably through efficient, effective systems and a caring, diligent team of professionals who treat every property and need as their own.”

The annual W. Curtis Strube Small Business Award honors Chamber-member businesses that demonstrate growth, resilience, innovation, strong company culture and meaningful community impact, according to the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce.

At Home Real Estate Services was selected from a group of finalists that included Insurors of the Ozarks, PCnet, Inc., People Centric Consulting Group and Sensitively Sweet Bakery & the Safe Spoon Café. 
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News Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky