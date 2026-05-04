Springfield Police Department launches 'Hear Something, Say Something' campaign

The Springfield Police Department has launched a new campaign to help residents report excessive vehicle noise.

“Hear Something, Say Something” "aims to reduce disruptive vehicle noise in neighborhoods and along major corridors by empowering the community to submit usable evidence to hold vehicle owners responsible for the violation," the police department said in a news release.

Residents can submit a complaint form at HearSomethingSGF.com.

To be considered for review, complaint submissions must include the date, time and location of the violation and a video with clear audio of the excessive noise. The complete license plate must also be visible and legible.

A city ordinance allows the Springfield Police Department to take administrative action, which includes issuing a $100 civil penalty, based on video evidence submitted by a citizen. Civil penalty notifications are issued by mail.

Police Chief Paul Williams said in a statement that Springfield residents have been frustrated by excessively loud vehicles, especially at night. He said the campaign gives the community a direct role in holding vehicle owners accountable.