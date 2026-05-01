State and federal leaders celebrate Route 66, infrastructure and I-44

Among the speakers at the event were Sean McMaster, Federal Highway Administrator, Ann Marie Baker, Missouri Highways & Transportation Commissioner, Ed Hassinger, Director of MODOT and David Cameron, City Manager for Springfield.

“Missouri Route 66 connected rural towns to big cities, farms to factories and families, to new opportunities,” said Gov. Kehoe. “It's a road that's paved in optimism and the belief that we can build a brighter future. And that kind of progress doesn't happen by accident. It happens when leaders have a vision and commit to doing big things with confidence and purpose.”

Kehoe, who was once Highway and Transportation commissioner for the state, added that while Missouri is already recognized as the birthplace of Route 66, he hopes to see efforts to improve transportation and industry in the state continue.

More specifically, he shared his excitement for improvements on Interstate 44, which runs behind Crossway.

“It's a commitment that we have to all Missourians to have safer roadways for their families and be able to move commerce in and out of our state. That's how our economy grows. And as we stand here celebrating the last century, know that your state leaders are looking ahead at the next century as well,” he added.

Federal Highway Administrator McMaster acclaimed President Trump and Transportation Secretary Duffy's leadership. “I spend my days focused on things that have real results for the American people," McMaster explained. "We are getting this country building again and getting back to basics."

McMaster said that by cutting “unnecessary” mandates that “slowed projects down” and “tied up taxpayer dollars,” the country has been able to focus more on infrastructure and transportation.

According to McMaster, these dropped mandates included social justice and climate requirements for grant processes. Because of these changes, McMaster said Secretary Duffy was able to approve roughly 90% of a historic backlog of over 3,000 projects, accounting for roughly $33 billion in expected costs.

Additionally, McMaster stated they were able to announce $700 million in large bridge awards, as well as provided $1.35 billion in federal aid highway program apportionments in 2026.

McMaster believes this is incredibly important, especially for Missourians, as 90% of trips taken in Missouri are on roads, in personal vehicles. He also added that this sentiment is why Duffy launched the Freedom to Drive initiative, which plans to “give [Missourians their] time back,” by combating congestion.

McMaster said that by partnering with private sectors, the group hopes to push the initiative forward, “bringing 50 year old engineering up to 21st century standards.”

In Springfield in particular, the group hopes to keep improvements on track. Plans are in line to widen I-44 to three lanes, replace three overpasses, and reconstruct pavement from the '60s.

“Interstate 44 is the modern counterpart of route 66, and thanks to the significant support from our General Assembly, our governor and federal assistance, it is being modernized,” added Ann Marie Baker, Missouri Highways & Transportation Commissioner. “The public sector and the private sector working together to plan for the next century of transportation.”

Springfield City Manager David Cameron added that the region has been the fastest growing in the state of Missouri in economic development for the past few years, which he said is in part due to infrastructure developments.

“When you look at what's taking place in our downtown this morning, all the people that are coming in from across the country, all that investment in infrastructure has led those people here, and it's someplace that we can all share and enjoy,” he described.

In the city of Springfield in particular, Cameron said that with the help of partnerships, they have been able to invest in “connectivity, walkability and quality enhancements,” including improvements along segments of the Route 66 corridor across the city.

Near the end of the conference, MODot Director Ed Hassinger left off with a few remarks regarding the group’s future plans.

“We're going to be back,” he said. “The commission is going to be back here in June to announce some exciting things that are going forward with I-44 and our Forward 44 projects.”