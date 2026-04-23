Wicked returns to Juanita K. Hammons Hall

“We have had over 250 titles on our stage that have toured the nation. Of course, Wicked was with us about 10 years ago. We've also had Hamilton, The Phantom of the Opera, Disney’s The Lion King,” said Josh Inmon, Hammons Hall director. “So all kinds of titles that really shape what the arts mean in our community, especially a community of our size. We have such an incredible arts community with our local organizations, and I like to think this is just kind of the icing on the cake.”

“It’s pretty incredible to see a show of this scale, to be able to travel to a new community and set up and do it again every couple of weeks,” added Inmon.

The showing of Wicked will be a replica production of what would be shown in New York, meaning many of the actors in the Springfield show have previously done the show on tour or in New York. “So you’re seeing the best of the best, and it’s exactly what you would see on the New York stage,” he said.

For those interested in seeing Wicked, there will be eight showings from April 22-26. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit hammonshall.com .

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall Box Office, or by phone at 417-836-7678. For group orders of 10 or more people, call 417-836-8468.