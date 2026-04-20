Barter Boat, a traveling art project, will be at Park Central Square on May 1

The State Historical Society of Missouri, Missouri Humanities and University of Missouri-Columbia will bring Barter Boat to Springfield for the National Route 66 Centennial Kickoff. Barter Boat is a traveling art project that’s built on object exchange, storytelling and community connection. It began in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2016.

Desiree Moore, assistant professor of digital storytelling and film production at MU, is one of three people behind the project. The others are Anna Elliott and Robin Schwartzman.

"Barter Boat is a traveling art installation, and it falls under a category of art called social practice, which means that we engage with people as opposed to creating a static piece of artwork that might be on a wall or on a pedestal," said Moore. "So, the Barter Boat travels around to different communities all over the country, and we ask people to trade things with us."

The exhibit looks like a carnival stand, which Moore said would fit in well at a state fair or a similar event.

"It's a facade. So, it's made out of aluminum pipe," she said. "And then that structure has marine plywood on top, and it's the shape of a boat with stripes and blue paint and LED lights and a big sign that says Boat Trading Post.

Moore encourages people to bring something with them to trade -- be ready to share a story behind the treasure you bring. And be prepared to negotiate for the item you want. Part of the negotiation involves learning the stories behind the objects that you are interested in.

"We've traded lucky rocks, original drawings, sentimental keepsakes, you know, handmade little artifacts and antiques," she said, "so we'll trade just about anything, and it usually happens through dialog."

Moore remembers one of her favorite objects that someone traded. It was a handwritten note from a mother to a daughter explaining how to wear the color yellow.

She said the first goal of Barter Boat is to connect with people of all ages.

"Our biggest goal is that we're really interested in capturing some of these stories and documenting these objects before they leave our inventory," said Moore, "and creating an archive of...everyday objects and everyday lived experiences to kind of hopefully provide an access point to both, you know, the extraordinary things that the everyday person is living through and also the very ordinary things that make up most of our lives. And...we're using these objects as a starting point for learning about people."

She describes the objects as a starting point for learning about others.

Barter Boat will be at Park Central Square on May 1 from 1 to 6 p.m. If you go, you'll not only be able to barter, you’ll also be able to share your stories about Route 66 as part of a new project. Moore said an archivist will be on hand with an audio recorder to collect oral histories.

Barter Boat is sponsored by SHSMO in partnership with Missouri Humanities and the Missouri Humanities Trust Fund.